Petrol prices rise for third consecutive day; check out fuel rates across metros

Petrol prices across four major cities increased for the third successive day on Saturday. Meanwhile, there was no change in Diesel prices.

The prices of petrol went up by 14 paise per litre in Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai, whereas, it rose by 50 paise in Chennai, in three days, IANS reported.

As per the Indian Oil website, the petrol rates have increased to Rs 73.77 per litre in Delhi, Rs 76.47 per litre in Kolkata, Rs 79.44 per litre in Mumbai and Rs 76.68 per litre in Chennai, respectively.

Meanwhile, the rates of diesel in the four cities remained constant at Rs. 65.79, Rs. 68.20, Rs. 69.01 and Rs. 69.54 per litre, respectively. fuel prices in Delhi are the cheapest among the four metropolitan cities.

The fuel prices are revised daily in India and commensurate with the rise in international crude oil prices. When the international crude oil price rise, the prices in India also increased.

The oil prices are also affected by other factors such as rupee to US dollar exchange rate, global curs, demand and cost of crude oil.

