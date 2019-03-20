Planning to take the metro on Holi? Don't forget to check the timings before you step out

Delhi, Noida and Lucknow metros will operate at certain fixed timings on account of Holi on March 21. This is done to ensure that passengers don't face any trouble on the day of colours. Keeping this in view, these metros will not work during specific hours of the day.

Timings of Delhi Metro on Holi:

Delhi Metro has said that services on all its lines will be closed till 2.30 pm, on Thursday. The Metro feeder bus services will also not be available till 2 pm. However, it will follow the schedule thereafter. Passengers planning to commute through metro are advised to manage accordingly.

Timings of Noida Metro Aqua Line on Holi:

The services on the Aqua line will be available only after 2 pm. The timings will remain the same at all metro parking spots.

PD Upadhyaya, NMRC Executive Director said that, "Metro train services will begin at 2 pm on the Aqua Line on March 21 and will continue as per normal timings thereafter".

Timings of Lucknow Metro on Holi:

The Lucknow metro will also not be operating till 2.30 pm on account of Holi. The services would begin at 2.30 pm and end at 10 pm. The train service will be available from both the terminals -- Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport metro station and Munshipulia station, according to reports.

