PM Modi to leave for 2-day visit to Gujarat today; to visit Statue of Unity, inaugurate seaplane service

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach Gujarat for a two-day visit today, during which he will inaugurate various projects, including the seaplane service between Ahmedabad and Kevadia. PM Modi will first visit the family of late former Gujarat chief minister Keshubhai Patel, who died at the age of 92 on Thursday. Keshubhai Patel's son and BJP leader Bharat Patel confirmed the family had been informed about the PM's visit.

Later in the day, PM Modi will leave for Kevadia in Narmada district to inaugurate Sardar Patel Zoological Park, which houses birds and wild animals from all over the world. The park has been set up near the 182-metre Statue of Unity.

The PM will later take a boat ride on the Narmada river before inaugurating 'Ekta Mall' near the Statue of Unity. The mall houses shops where tourists will be able to buy handicraft items brought from different parts of India. He'll also inaugurate Cactus Garden and Ekta Nursery.

Also read: India can still be $5 trillion economy, says PM Modi

On October 31, PM Modi will pay the visit to Statue of Unity to pay tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary. "Modi will offer floral tributes at the 'Statue of Unity' in Kevadia, administer the 'Ekta Pledge' and witness the 'Ekta Diwas Parade' on the occasion of Patel's birth anniversary on October 31," the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

Prime Minister Modi will unveil the website of Statue of Unity in all UN official languages and will launch the Kevadia App, at the Unity Glow Garden, the statement said. The Prime Minister will also launch the seaplane service connecting Statue of Unity in Kevadia with Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad.

The Prime Minister will address the probationers of Indian Civil Services at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie, through a video conference from Kevadia. This is part of the integrated foundation course 'Aarambh' launched in 2019.

Also read: 'Over 28,000 cold chain points, district and local centres, digital platform to distribute vaccine': PM Modi

Also read: Economy is on path to recovery, says PM Modi; lists 5 top indicators