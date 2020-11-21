Business Today
Loading...

PM Modi holds review meet on India's COVID-19 vaccine development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that the meeting discussed important issues related to the progress of coronavirus vaccine development, regulatory approvals and procurement

twitter-logoPTI | November 21, 2020 | Updated 08:07 IST
PM Modi holds review meet on India's COVID-19 vaccine development
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a review meeting on November 20 to take stock of India's preparedness for coronavirus vaccine rollout. (Image: Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 20 held a meeting to review India's vaccination strategy in which issues like prioritisation of population groups and tech platform for rolling out vaccine for the coronavirus were discussed.

Modi tweeted that the meeting discussed important issues related to the progress of vaccine development, regulatory approvals and procurement.

Also Read: 'Over 28,000 cold chain points, district and local centres, digital platform to distribute vaccine': PM Modi

"Reviewed various issues like prioritisation of population groups, reaching out to HCWs (health care workers), cold-chain Infrastructure augmentation, adding vaccinators and tech platform for vaccine roll-out," he said.

A number of COVID-19 vaccine candidates are in advanced phases of trial.

Also Read: PM Modi speaks to Joe Biden; discusses COVID-19 pandemic, Indo-Pacific cooperation

Youtube
  • Print

  • COMMENT
Tags: PM Modi | Narendra Modi | Prime Minister Modi | Coronavirus vaccine | COVID19 vaccine | coronavirus vaccine rollout
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close