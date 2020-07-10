PM Modi inaugurates Asia's largest 750 MW solar plant in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated Asia's largest 750 MW solar power project at Rewa in Madhya Pradesh via video conferencing. According to the government, the project will reduce emissions upto 15 lakh tonnes of carbon dioxide every year.

"Apart from Rewa, work is underway on solar power plants in Shajapur, Neemuch and Chhatarpur," PM Modi said in the video conference.

"Solar energy is going to be a major medium of energy needs not only today but in the 21st century. Because solar energy is sure, pure and secure," the PM added.

The virtual inauguration of the solar power plant was attended by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Governor Anandiben Patel, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan, among others.The Rewa solar power plant will not only supply power to Madhya Pradesh, but also to the Delhi Metro, Modi said.

The project will be first to supply renewable energy to an institutional customer, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), outside the state. Delhi metro will get 24 per cent of project's energy capacity. The remaining 76 per cent will be supplied to the state discoms of Madhya Pradesh.Central financial assistance of Rs 138 crore has been provided to Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Limited (RUMSL) for the development of the solar park. The RUMSL is a joint venture company of Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (MPUVN), and Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), a Central Public Sector Undertaking.

The mega solar power project comprises three solar generating units of 250MW each located on a 500-hectare plot of land situated inside a solar park.

Mahindra Renewables Private Ltd, ACME Jaipur Solar Power Private Ltd and Arinsun Clean Energy Private Ltd were selected by RUMSL through a reverse auction for developing the three solar generating units.

