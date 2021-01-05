PM Modi inaugurates Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday dedicated the 450 km long Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline to the country. He stated that the pipeline will help in reducing pollution.

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline via video conferencing. Addressing the crowd, PM Modi said, "It is an honour to dedicate the 450-km pipeline to the nation. This is an important day for India, especially for people of Karnataka and Kerala".

Chief Ministers and Governors of both Karnataka and Kerala were present for the inauguration ceremony of the Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline along with the Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan.

Earlier on Sunday, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) had said in a statement that the inauguration of the pipeline will mark an important milestone towards the establishment of "one nation, one gas grid".

The newly built pipeline has a transportation capacity of 12 million metric standard cubic metres per day. It will carry natural gas from the liquefied natural gas regasification terminal in Kochi all the way to Mangaluru. The pipeline will pass through Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts, the PMO had noted in a statement. The 450 km long pipeline has been constructed by Gail (India) Limited.

The total cost of the project was around Rs 3,000 crore. The construction of the pipeline created over 12 lakh man-days of employment, reports PTI.

The pipeline is expected to supply environment-friendly, affordable Piped Natural Gas (PNG) to households. It will provide Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) to the transportation sector. The pipeline will also supply natural gas to industrial and commercial plants in the districts which are situated along the line.

Also Read: Healthcare worker dies 48 hours after getting Pfizer coronavirus vaccine

Also Read: Jack Ma arrested? Chinese media says Alibaba founder 'embracing supervision'