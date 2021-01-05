Healthcare worker dies 48 hours after getting Pfizer coronavirus vaccine

Two days after being administered the Pfizer coronavirus jab, a Portugese health worker suffered a 'sudden death' at home on New Year's day.

Sonia Acevedo, a 41-year old woman who worked in paediatrics at the Portuguese Institute of Oncology in Porto, had posted a picture of herself after getting the shot on Facebook.

Acevedo's daughter Vania Figueredo said her mother had only complained about 'normal' discomfort in the area where she was jabbed but was otherwise fine.

The deceased's father Abilo Acevedo told Portugese daily Correio da Manha: "She was okay. She hadn't had any health problems."

"She had the Covid-19 vaccine but she didn't have any symptoms. I don't know what happened. I just want answers."

Acevedo's employers confirmed that she received the vaccine on December 30 and said they had not been notified of any "undesirable effect".

The Portuguese Institute of Oncology said in a statement: "With regards to the sudden death of an operational assistant from the Porto IPO on January 1, 2021, the Board of Directors confirms the event and expresses sincere regret to family and friends in the certainty that this loss is also felt here."

The statement further said, "The explanation of the cause of death will follow the usual procedures in these circumstances."

Acevedo was one of the 538 Porto IPO workers who received the Pfizer/BioNTech jab.

Portugal's Ministry of Health has been informed.

