PM Modi to launch Fit India Movement on National Sports Day today; all you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a nation-wide Fit India Movement on National Sports Day today. The inaugural event will be held at Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex in New Delhi, where the PM will administer a fitness pledge to the people of the country. Only those having a Press Information Bureau card can attend the event. Fit India Movement is aimed at encouraging people to give priority to sports and fitness in their day-to-day lives.

In his call to celebrate National Sports Day on August 29 with enthusiasm, PM Modi, during his Mann Ki Baat address on August 25, urged people to visit iconic places and travel places related to nature and wildlife.

"During today's Mann Ki Baat, I have made some requests to my fellow Indians: Visit iconic places relating to Bapu as a part of his 150th Jayanti. Travel to places related to nature and wildlife. Strengthen Poshan Abhiyan. Be a part of Fit India movement," he said.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju has said the government is receiving tremendous support for the initiative and state governments as well as corporates are doing everything possible to make it a grand success.

"Tremendous supports are coming from all sections of the society to participate in the Fit India Movement to be launched by Narendra Modi ji on 29th August at 10 am. Chief Ministers, Corporates and many icons are taking amazing steps to make the programme a grand success," he said.

The government has also formed 28-member committee under Rijiju, which includes government representatives from sports, secondary education, Ayush, youth affairs, members of Indian Olympic Association (IOA), national sports bodies, private bodies and fitness promoters like actors Shilpa Shetty and Milind Soman.

Private bodies like Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), Reliance Foundation, JSW Cement and JSW Paints, SE TransStadia Pvt Ltd, Tata Trusts, ASSOCHAM India, Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) have also been roped in to take part in the mega fitness initiative.

This is not the first time the Modi government has launched a fitness campaign. Apart from celebrating International Yoga Day on a large scale every year, the government last year had come up with #HumFitTohIndiaFit campaign. The initiative, started by then sports minister Rajyavardhan Rathore, encouraged people to share their fitness level by doing exercises like push-ups. After his video doing push-ups went viral on social media, several personalities including PM Modi, Virat Kohli, Saina Nehwal and Hrithik Roshan had shared videos of them doing exercises or yoga on social media.

Educational institutes to livestream event

To showcase maximum student participation in the event, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked educational institutes to make all adequate arrangements to watch the PM's address. The education body also asked everyone to walk at least 10,000 steps on National Sports Day on August 29 and advised to make it a daily routine. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and state education boards have also told schools to live stream the event and ensure maximum participation.

