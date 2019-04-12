PM Modi most talked about figure on Twitter; Indian election sees near 46 million tweets

The first phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2019 has Twitter buzzing with over 45.6 million tweets recorded in the past month, which translates into 15 lakh tweets per day. As per the company, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has again emerged as the most talked about the political figure on Twitter in the election month. The social media network said the election month was dominated by conversation about topics like "national security, religion, jobs, agriculture, and taxes and trade".

Of these 45.6 million tweets, over 1.2 million tweets were recorded on Thursday alone. Politicians and political parties have been using the platform to communicate with people all over the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is followed by over 46 million people on Twitter, has used social media extensively to boost his political campaigning.

With the platform growing its footprint in the country, monitoring content has become that much crucial now. The Election Commission is in constant touch with social media platforms including Twitter to make sure they are not misused during the decisive 2019 elections.

In the last month, the top conversation topic for #LokSabhaElections2019 on Twitter was national security, followed by religion, jobs, agriculture, and taxes and trade. pic.twitter.com/QRxJtW7Cl0 â Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) April 11, 2019

By the end of the phase one of the polling, the most talked about political leaders on the platform included Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP Chief Amit Shah, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Congress President Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi, said Twitter. "In the last month, the conversation around Lok Sabha Elections 2019 peaked with the beginning of campaign season, the announcement of major schemes, filing of nominations by key party figures and finally today, on polling day," said the social media platform.

"Campaigns, manifestos and announcements around policies and key social issues have accounted for some of the top-Tweeted moments as voters got ready to go to the polls," it added. "Indians in India and across the world have been engaging in dynamic conversations around the elections with relevant hashtags, replies and retweets, to discuss the topics that matter most to them," Twitter said in a statement.

Edited by Manoj Sharma

