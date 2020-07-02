PM Modi quits Chinese social media platform Weibo after ban on 59 apps

With the ban on 59 Chinese applications by the government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also decided to quit Twitter-like Chinese social media platform Weibo. On Wednesday, PM Modi's Weibo account appeared blank as there were no profile photos, posts, and comments.

It is said that an official process was initiated to allow PM Modi to quit the Chinese microblogging site. PM Modi joined Weibo in 2015 and had a total of had 115 posts on it. The PM had 24,00 followers before quitting the social media platform.

As per media reports, Weibo has a more complex procedure to quit for VIP accounts. Before quitting Weibo, PM Modi's all posts, around 113, were manually deleted. The last two posts that were not removed were photos of PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Xinping together.

Apparently, it's difficult to remove posts comprising pictures of Xi on Weibo. However, now all posts have been removed.

The BJP's IT wing head Amit Malviya said PM Modi's decision to quit Weibo sends out a "loud and clear" message that if red lines are crossed, there will be consequences.

The Central government on Tuesday banned 59 Chinese apps, saying that they were "engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order".

The ties between India and China have come under strain due to the military standoff at the Ladakh border.

