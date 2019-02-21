PM Modi to receive Seoul Peace Prize in South Korea; unveils bust of Mahatma Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in South Korea on a two-day trip. The Prime Minister is visiting the nation on invitation from President Moon Jae-in. PM Modi will hold multiple discussions with President Moon, meet business leaders and members of the Indian community during the trip. MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that the visit would strengthen India's strategic partnership with South Korea and add dynamism to the Look East Policy. "As fellow democracies, India and ROK have shared values and a vision for world peace. As fellow market economies, our needs and strengths are complementary," tweeted PM Modi ahead of the trip.

He will also be conferred the Seoul Peace Prize. He took the stage and thanked his countrymen for the award. While addressing the Indian diaspora in Seoul, PM Modi said, "Tomorrow, I will be honoured with Seoul Peace Prize. This prize is not mine, I will only be receiving it on behalf of 130 crore Indians and the 3 crore Indians living abroad. This prize is recognition of hard work of all Indians."

The Prime Minister also unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Yonsei University. "It is an honour to unveil the bust of Bapu at Yonsei University in Seoul. This becomes even more special because we are doing so at a time when we mark the 150th birth anniversary of Bapu," he said.

"The august presence of President @moonriver365, FL Kim Jung-sook and my friend, Mr. Ban Ki-moon (former Secretary General of the United Nations) made the programme even more special," he said. "Through his lifestyle, Bapu showed what living in harmony with nature is. He also showed that it is important to leave a clean and green planet for the future generations," said the Prime Minister.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister also spoke at the India-Korea Business Symposium in Seoul. "Research and innovation would be the driving force in 4th industrial revolution era. And, we do understand that the role of government is to provide the support system. In this regard, we have introduced flagship program Start-up India with $1.4 billion fund for four years to create a startup eco-system in India."

He also spoke about India's renewable energy sector in the symposium and said that India has become the sixth largest producer in the world and that India's initiative of the International Solar Alliance will enable the country to be a pioneer in the green global economy. He also spoke about World Bank's Ease of Doing Business ranking. "In the last four years, we have jumped 65 places in the World Bank's Ease of Doing Business ranking, to 77th. And, we are determined to move into the top 50 next year," he added. The PM further added that India will become a 5 trillion dollar economy in the near future.

During the symposium, PM Modi also spoke about how South Korea has huge opportunity when it comes to investments in the automobile industry in India. "While aiming for fast economic growth, India is also rooted in the principles of ensuring sustainable economic growth. For example in Automobile sector, the National Electric Mobility Mission aims for affordable and efficient Electric Vehicles. South Korea being a leading manufacturer of electric vehicles has a huge opportunity in this sector in India," he said.

