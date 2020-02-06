PM Modi says will keep Congress MPs unemployed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took a dig at Congress and said that that he will ensure that the party MPs remain unemployed. Replying in the Lok Sabha on the Motion of Thanks to the President's budget speech, PM Modi said that he was thankful to the people of the country in reposing their trust in him to eradicate unemployment.

"Thank you for reposing your trust in me to eliminate unemployment. We will surely do it but what we will not do is we will not let your unemployment go away," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister's rebuttal came after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on him saying the youth would hit the PM with sticks in the next six months if he was unable to address the issue of unemployment in India.

"The PM is right now delivering speeches, but six months later, he will not be able to even leave his home," Rahul said at a rally in Delhi on Wednesday.

"The youth of India will beat him up with sticks and make him understand that this country will not be able to make progress until jobs are provided to them," he added.

The Congress leader accused Modi govt of failing to address concerns of the youth saying that, "Unemployment rate in India is at a 45-year high, but nothing was spoken about it in Budget or Presidential address by Narendra Modi and Nirmala Sitharaman."

PM Modi further said that the nation is seeing what is happening in Delhi in the garb of saving the constitution.

"It is essential for Congress to understand the significance of the Constitution. They controlled the PM and PMO using the National Advisory Council for decades. The nation is witnessing what is happening in Delhi and across the country in the garb of saving the constitution," he said.

"It is essential for Congress to keep repeating that the Constitution must be saved from the BJP. This practice will make them realise their deeds. Did the Congress try to save the Constitution during the Emergency?" added Modi.