PM Modi to address conference on India-Canada ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be delivering a keynote address at the Invest India Conference in Canada on Thursday evening.

In a tweet, PM informed that the conference is organised to strengthen business ties between India and Canada. "Will speak on aspects related to economy," PM Modi said.





At around 6:30 PM today, would be delivering the keynote address at the Annual Invest India Conference.

"The forum aims to give Canadian business community a first-hand perspective of the opportunities to invest in India and showcase India as an investment destination," PM Modi said.

The Conference is expected to witness the participation of representatives from banks and insurance companies, investment funds, companies in sectors like aviation, electronics, and manufacturing, consulting firms, universities, etc.

