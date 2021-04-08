PM Modi to meet CMs today to discuss COVID-19 surge, vaccination drive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over a virtual meeting with chief ministers of all states and UTs (Union Territories) on Thursday, April 8, to take stock of the COVID-19 situation and the ongoing vaccination drive in the country.

PM Modi will interact with CMs at 6:30 pm through video conferencing. The meeting comes amid a steep hike in fresh coronavirus cases, touching new highs almost every day.

The prime minister's last meeting with the CMs was on March 17, where he expressed concern over the surging COVID-19 cases in parts of the country, calling for "quick and decisive" steps to stem the "emerging second peak."

Also Read: PM Modi to discuss COVID-19 situation with CMs on April 8

PM Modi also held a high-level meeting on April 4 with senior officials to assess the situation and vaccination exercise in the country.

He had stated that the five-fold strategy of testing, tracing, treatment, COVID-appropriate behaviour, and vaccination, if enforced properly, would be effective in curtailing the spread of the pandemic, as per an official statement released post the meeting.

Ahead of PM Modi's meeting with CMs, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan chaired a review meeting on Tuesday with health ministers of 11 states and UTs, which have been seeing a steep rise in COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, India recorded over 1.15 lakh new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, a record single-day hike since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, pushing the countrywide caseload to 1,28,01,785.