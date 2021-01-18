PM Modi to perform bhoomi poojan for Gujarat Metro Rail Project today

The bhoomi poojan for Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II (AMRP) and Surat Metro Rail Project will be performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conferencing today.





Today is a landmark day for two of Gujaratâs leading urban centres. The Bhoomi Poojan of Surat Metro and Phase-2 of the Ahmedabad Metro would take place at 10:30 AM. https://t.co/4hs4EGm84ppic.twitter.com/tNEbgdCvmS â Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 18, 2021

The project will provide an environment friendly 'Mass Rapid Transit System' to these cities. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Union Housing & Urban Affairs Minister and Gujarat Governor will be present on the occasion.

PM Modi inaugurated the Phase-I of the AMRP last year. AMRP Phase-II has two corridors with 28.25 Km long stretch. Corridor-1 is 22.8km long and stretches from Motera Stadium to Mahatma Mandir. Corridor-2 is 5.4km long and stretches from GNLU to GIFT City. The total completion cost of Phase-II project is Rs 5,384 crore.

The first phase cost around Rs 10,773 crore, funding for which came from Japan through its funding agency JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency). The central and Gujarat governments contributed Rs 1,990 crore each for the project.

Surat Metro Rail Project has two corridors, with a stretch of 40.35km. The construction of the first phase will begin in June next year and it is expected to complete in four years.

Phase-I will have two routes, one between Sarthana and Dream City, a distance of 21.61 km with 14 elevated stations, while the other will be from Bhesan to Saroli, a distance of 18.74 km with 18 elevated stations.

For the Surat Metro Project, the government approved Rs 12020.32 crore in February last year. The project is required to finish in five years, the government said.

Also read: Bird flu outbreak: Centre asks states to reconsider ban on poultry sale