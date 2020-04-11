PM Modi video conference: Delhi CM Kejriwal says lockdown extension right decision

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi on extending the lockdown. "PM has taken correct decision to extend lockdown. Today, India's position is better than many developed countries because we started lockdown early. If it is stopped now, all gains would be lost. To consolidate, it is imp to extend it," he said.





Arvind Kejriwal and CMs of other states were in a virtual call with PM Modi to discuss future measures to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

While there has been no official confirmation on the extension yet, most states have voted in favour of extending the lockdown.

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray have all requested the PM to extend the nationwide lockdown.

The lockdown is likely to be extended by another two weeks but alongside that, the government will discuss and plan a staggered exit, relaxation for agriculture and industries likely and the contours of the extension with the states. PM Modi is likely to announce the extension in an address to the nation. However, government sources said that there will be no press conference by PM Modi today.

Meanwhile, Punjab, Odisha and Rajasthan state governments have already extended the deadline till the end of the month.

