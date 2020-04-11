India coronavirus lockdown live updates: Death toll increases to 239; Indore a hotspot with 30 deaths

Total Coronavirus Cases Live Updates: The total active cases in India has risen to over 6,500 as the government mulls an extension of the lockdown. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet the chief ministers of all states to discuss an extension of the lockdown. Already, Odisha and Punjab have extended their lockdown. Meanwhile, state governments have now announced containment zones that will further restrict the movement of the residents. Delhi, Gurugram and Gautam Buddha Nagar aka Noida have all announced containment zones as cases have increased steadily. So far, according to data by the Health Ministry, India has 6,565 active cases, while 239 have succumbed to coronavirus. As per the ministry data, 642 have been cured or discharged. The number of cases is the highest in Maharashtra at 1,574, followed by Tamil Nadu and Delhi with 911 and 943 cases.

Also read: Coronavirus: Anxious Indians withdrew Rs 84,461 cr cash to tank-up for lockdown

Also read: Coronavirus: India's export sector may lose 15 million jobs due to lockdown

Follow coronavirus lockdown new updates on BusinessToday.In blog:

10:10 am: Indore emerges as coronavirus hotspot

With the death toll in Indore reaching 30, Indore has emerged as one of the most severely impacted cities in the country. Three more people -- aged 77, 65 and 52 -- succumbed to coronavirus.

10:05 am: Coronavirus sealing in Thane

Maharashtra's Thane district administration sealed the borders of Ambernath, Kulgaon-Badlapur, Murbad and Shahapur towns as cases continue to rise. Movement of people in and out of these towns will be restricted. No vehicles will be allowed either. Those found violating the restriction orders will be penalised.

10:00 am: Kerala coronavirus cases

Third patient has died in Kerala. The deceased was a 71-year-old resident of Puducherry's Mahe area. He was in a critical condition and his kidneys had given up. The deceased was also using a ventilator. The victim passed away at Pariyaram Medical College in Kannur.

9:50 am: Coronavirus in Jharkhand

The number of cases in Jharkhand has increased to 17 after three people were tested positive. One case each from Ranchi, Koderma and Hazaribagh have been reported as mentioned by Health Secy Nitin Madan Kilkarni.

9:45 am: Karnataka BJP MLA organises birthday bash amid lockdown

Flouting lockdown norms, BJP MLA from Turuvekere constituency, M Jayaram celebrated his birthday with a bash on Friday. People gathered in Gubbi taluk to celebrate the MLA's birthday. Meanwhile, people from across the country are being penalised for violating restriction norms.

9:40 am: Delhi coronavirus cases: 3 dead in Chandni Mahal

Chandni Mahal in Delhi has been declared a containment zones after three people died in three days. There are 102 people staying in dfferent religious locations within the area. Out of that 52 have been tested positive. The DM has said that interaction between positive and residentss cannot be ruled out.

9:35 am: Coronavirus in China: 46 new cases

While the increase in cases has slowed down, China is still reporting new cases. The National Health Commission said 46 new cases were reported on Friday, including 42 involving travellers from overseas.

9:30 am: Coronavirus impact on economy

India's export sector could lose nearly 15 million jobs amid the lockdown due to fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic, the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) told the government. With the cancellation of 50 per cent of the export orders, the sector is also expecting a rise in non-performing assets (NPAs), Sharad Kumar Saraf, President, FIEO also said.

9:23 am: Coronavirus in UP

Three more cases have been found in Lucknow. Three more have been found in Agra as well. So far, the number of cases in Uttar Pradesh is 431 at April 11 8am, according to the official data by Health Ministry.

9:20 am: Italy extends coronavirus lockdown

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Friday extended its nationwide lockdown until May 3, though he said a few types of shops would be allowed to re-open next week. "This is a difficult but necessary decision for which I take all political responsibility," Conte told a news conference.

9:10 am: Social distancing gone for toss as people rush to market

Even as cases are on a sharp rise, people have been found violating social distancing norms. Amid the coronavirus lockdown, people rushed to the Okhla market to gather vegetables and fruits.

Delhi: People were seen violating norms of social distancing at wholesale fruit and vegetable market in Okhla, amid the #CoronavirusLockdown. pic.twitter.com/WS1Vzz3Z1R â ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2020

9:00 am: Indo-American entrepreneur to make 10,000 masks a day

An Indian American entrepreneur has announced that he will produce 10,000 face masks a day and 15,000 face shields per week to help meet the demand in the US. Cleanaxa, the company recently formed by Indiana-based Gurinder Singh, is also producing 1,000 gowns a week for personal protective use.

8:50 am: India exports hydroxychloroquine to 13 countries

India has approved the first list of countries that will receive crucial drugs from India, including the much talked about anti-malaria drug, hydroxychloroquine or HCQ. The first consignment has started to leave. The first list includes 13 countries including the US, Spain, Germany, Bahrain, Brazil, Nepal, Bhutan, Afghanistan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Seychelles, Mauritius and Dominican Republic.

8:45 am: Raghuram Rajan part of IMF's response group

Raghuram Rajan has been picked by IMF to be part of its coronavirus advirsory group. The group will provide perspectives from around the globe on key developments and policy issues, including responses to the exceptional challenges the world faces.

8:37 am: Coronavirus in Delhi: Containment zones increased

The Delhi government has increased the number of containment zones in the city. With the new additions of 6 areas, Delhi has sealed 30 areas to contain coronavirus.

Delhi: Number of 'containment zones in the union territory was raised to 30 yesterday with addition of 6 new areas including Nabi Karim, E pocket GTB enclave, street no 18 to 22 of Zakir Nagar & nearby area of Abu Bakar Masjid, Zakir Nagar. Visuals from Nabi Karim. #Coronaviruspic.twitter.com/pWxkW2rBdW â ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2020

8:32 am: WHO warns against lifting lockdown soon

WHO said that it is currently observing welcoming trends with regards to the spread of coronavirus. At the same time it warned against lifting restrictions too soon. "WHO wants to see restrictions lifted as much as anyone. At the same time, lifting restrictions too quickly could lead to a deadly resurgence. The way down can be as dangerous as the way up if not managed properly," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

8:25 am: Clamour for cash before the lockdown

Indians withdrew Rs 84,461 crore from their accounts in the two fortnights before the lockdown. Rs 53,000 crore was withdrawn in cash in the fortnight ended March 13. In the following 14 days, cash withdrawal from banks was Rs 31,575 crore, shows Reserve Bank of india data.

8:15 am: Coronavirus in India: 6,039 active cases

The number of active cases in the country has risen to 6,039. According to Health Ministry 515 people have been cured or discharged while 206 have succumbed to COVID-19.

8:00 am: PM Modi to interact with CMs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers of all states to decide whether there is a need to extend of the lockdown. This would be the second event when the PM will interact with the Chief Ministers via video link after the lockdown was imposed. During his April 2 interaction with Chief Ministers, Modi had pitched for a "staggered" exit from the ongoing lockdown.