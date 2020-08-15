PM Modi warns China from Red Fort, raises Ladakh clashes in I-Day speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his Independence Day 2020 speech on Saturday, warned China from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort, saying from LoC to LAC, those who tried to raise eyes towards the sovereignty of India, its jawans have given a befitting reply.

"From LoC to LAC, whoever tried to raise their eyes towards the sovereignty of our country, our soldiers responded to it in the same manner," PM Modi said.

