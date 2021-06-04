'Publicity': Delhi HC junks Juhi Chawla's suit against 5G; imposes Rs 20-lakh fine

The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed the lawsuit by actress Juhi Chawla against the implementation of 5G network technology in the country. The court ruled the plea was filed to gain "publicity" and that the plaintiffs, Chawla and two others, have abused the process of law. The Delhi High Court has imposed a fine of Rs 20 lakh on the plaintiffs.

Justice J R Midha said the plaintiffs have abused and misused the process of law and wasted the court's time. The court added it appeared the suit was filed to attract publicity. This was clear as Juhi Chawla had circulated the video conferencing link of the court hearing on her social media handles. This resulted in repeated interruptions during the hearing by unknown individuals.

The Delhi High Court has issued contempt notices against the unknown persons who were causing disruptions during the hearing. It has asked Delhi Police to identify these individuals.

After the court pronounced the judgement, Chawla's counsel sought a stay on the verdict. This request was outrightly rejected by the Delhi High Court.

The class-action lawsuit filed by environmentalist Juhi Chawla had sought a direction to the authorities to certify to the public at large, that 5G technology is safe to humankind, man, woman, adult, child, infant, animals and every type of living organism, flora and fauna.

During the initial hearing of the case, the Delhi High Court had termed the lawsuit as "defective". It had also said the suit had been filed to gain media publicity. The court questioned Chawla for filing the lawsuit without giving the government any representation to hear her concern on 5G network technology. The court told that Chawla should approach the government first.