Pulwama terror attack: 22-year-old JeM suicide bomber Adil Ahmad Dar lived 10km away from attack site

As 44 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans died in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Awantipora, in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, a 22-year-old Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist Adil Ahmad Dar was identified as the suicide bomber who carried out the attack. Reports suggest Adil Ahmad lived only 10 km away from the spot where he smashed his car packed with explosives into a security convoy on Thursday.

The bomber Adil Ahmad Dar, also known as "Adil Ahmad Gaadi Takranewala" and "Waqas Commando of Gundibagh" became a part of Masood Azhar led Jaish-e-Mohammed only last year. A school dropout, Adil Ahmad was from Gundibagh village in south Kashmir. Gundibagh is a known breeding ground of terrorists of Pulwama district. Dar dropped out of school in March 2017 and joined Pakistan based terror outfit.

A video of Adil Ahmad was released by Jaish-e-Mohammed just minutes after he carried out the dastardly attack in the Pulwama district. In the video, shot sometime before Adil went on the fedayeen mission, he addressed the Kashmiri people and said, "The war that they can't win with force, they are trying to win by compromising your belief. They want to mislead you from the etiquettes of Islam. They want to mislead you from the path of Islam by luring you with worldly pleasures."

The bomber introduced himself and then went on an anti-India rant, "My name is Adil, I joined the Jaish-e-Mohammad a year ago. After a year's wait, I have got the chance to do what I joined the Jaish for... By the time this video reaches you, I will be in heaven... this is my last message for the people of Kashmir."

A convoy of around 2,500 CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) personnel was targeted by Adil Ahmad Dar. Commenting on the terror attacks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the sacrifices of "our brave security personnel shall not go in vain", people across the country have demanded the strongest possible action against the dastardly terrorist attack.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh too assured the people of the country that the terror attack on a CRPF bus in Jammu and Kashmir, carried out by Pakistan-sponsored Jaish-e-Mohammed, will be avenged.

In a statement, Home Minister said the central government is determined to foil the designs of those who want to disrupt peace through such a terror attack "sponsored and sheltered by Pakistan".

Meanwhile, Pakistan has rejected Indian media and government's allegations of the country's link to the strike "without" probe.

Edited By: Udit Verma

