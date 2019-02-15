Business Today

Pulwama terror attack LIVE updates: PM Modi's strongest message to Pakistan: 'Our security forces have full freedom'

Pulwama attack live updates: Union home minister Rajnath Singh says the country will avenge the dastardly attack carried out by Pak-sponsored JeM.

Pulwama terror attack LIVE updates: PM Modi's strongest message to Pakistan: 'Our security forces have full freedom'
Pulwama terror attack. Photo: PTI

Pulwama attack live updates: As the total number of casualties in the Pulwama terror attack reaches 44, Union home minister Rajnath Singh has said the country will avenge the dastardly attack carried out by Pak-sponsored JeM. At least five jawans have also been injured in the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir when a Jaish suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 200 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district, around 20km from Kashmir. Condemning the attack, Pakistan has said the Pulwama terrorist attack is "a matter of grave concern". In a tweet, Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said, "We have always condemned heightened acts of violence in Valley."

11.12am: "If our neighbour which is totally isolated in the world thinks it can destabilise India through its tactics and conspiracies, then it is making a big mistake," says PM Modi.

11.07am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says the "security forces have been given full freedom" to take a punitive action against the terrorists.

10.58am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi observes two-minute silence for the CRPF personnel martyred in the Pulwama terror attack.

10.54am: India will ensure complete isolation of Pakistan at global level, says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. "The 'most favoured nation' status which was granted to Pakistan, stands withdrawn."

10.46AM: The Prime Minister of Bhutan says his country's prayers are with the grieved families.

10.39am: Former army chief and Minister of State VK Singh says the government's action against the terror attack would be a well thought of decision. "It will be well thought of. What you do must have result. It is a very sad incident. Each incident in Kashmir is sad. Each incident tells you what needs to be done People on ground will come up with appropriate response," he says.

10.38am: The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government announces an-exgratia of Rs 25 lakh to the families of the 12 CRPF jawans from the state who were killed in the Pulwama terror attack.

10.30am: Sudhar Jaao Warna Sudhaar Denge (mend your ways or you will be taught a tough lesson), says cricketer Virender Sehwag. 

10.14am: Indian Air Force C-17 will carry the mortal remains of CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama terror attack.

10.10am: Russian President Vladimir Putin on the Pulwama terror attack: "We strongly condemn this brutal crime."

10.08am: The NIA team rushes to the Pulwama terror attack site; the entire blast attack area has been cordoned off by security officials.

10.05am: Some latest visuals from the Pulwama attack site.

10.00am: "The cowardly enemy will NOT weaken our resolve. We WILL wipe out every terrorist from the country," says Minister of State Rajyavardhan Rathore.

9.57am: The government has issued an advisory for the private media channels in wake of the terrorist attack in Pulwama.

9.56am: Former Army Chief Bikram Singh says it shows the emboldened instance of local terrorists.

9.49am: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval have also arrived at PM Modi's residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg for the Cabinet Committee on Security meeting.

9.45am: Who is Adil Ahmad Dar? Reports suggest the 22-year-old Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist who rammed his SUV on the CRPF convoy that killed 44 jawans lived just 10km from the attack site.

9.30am: Congress chairperson Sonia Gandhi says she was outraged by the "barbarous attack" on the CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir and expressed hope that those responsible for it will be brought to justice. "My heart goes out to the loved ones of each and every victim. I share their grief and pain with all my heart. I sincerely hope that those responsible for this dastardly terror attack will be brought to justice and made to pay for this appalling act, that goes against every tenet of humanity," the former Congress chief said, reported PTI.

9.25am: Arun Jaitley has resumed the charge of Union Finance Minister days after he had handed over the responsibility to his ministerial colleague Piyush Goyal. Jaitley had gone to the US to received medical treatment. He will be present during the Cabinet Committee on Security meeting at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence. Army Chief General Bipin Rawat will also be present during the meeting.

9.20am: In wake of the terrorist attack in Pulwama, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cancels all political programmes for today.

9.18am: The Minister of External Affairs statement on the Pulwama terror attack: "The Government of India is firmly and resolutely committed to take all necessary measures to safeguard national security. We are equally resolved to fight against the menace of terrorism. We  demand that  Pakistan stop supporting terrorists and terror groups operating from their territory and dismantle the infrastructure operated by terrorist outfits to launch attacks in other countries."

9.17am: India has called the international community to support India's bid to ban Masood Azhar at the United Nations Security Council (UNCC) in the wake of the dastardly attack in Pulwama in Kashmir.

9.15am: Sibghatullah Ahmadi, Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan, says his country expresses its "condolences and sympathy with the people and the government of the friendly country India".

9.09am: Pakistan's foreign office issues a statement, saying the attack in Pulwama is a matter of grave concern. "We strongly reject any insinuation by elements in the Indian media and government that seek to link the attack to Pakistan without investigations."

9.08am: "Jaish-e-Mohammed has carried out this terror attack. We assure the country that we will undertake whatever it takes to avenge this," says Rajnath Singh.

9.03am: Massive anti-Pakistan protests rocked Jammu and Kashmir's winter capital on Thursday night. Raising anti-Pakistan, anti-terrorist slogans, the protestors demanded action against Pakistan for "sponsoring terrorism in the Valley."

8.50am: Some latest images from the Pulwama Terror Attack site in Jammu and Kashmir.

8:25am: PM Modi said to chair Cabinet meet on security

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) to discuss the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir

7:55am: US condemns Pulwama attack, asks countries to not provide safe haven to terrorists.

United States has strongly condemed the terror attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed in Pulwama and asked the countries to deny safe haven and support for terrorists.

7:45am: Pulwama attack 'matter of grave concern': Pakistan

Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said, "We have always condemned heightened acts of violence in Valley."

