Pune imposes new COVID-19 curbs; shuts down schools, colleges till Feb 28

All schools and colleges will remain shut till February 28 in Pune due to the rise in the number of coronavirus cases. Except for essential services, no public movement will be permitted between 11 pm to 6 am.

Hotels will close at 11 pm instead of 1 am, whereas non-essential activities will be allowed on roads between 11 pm and 6 am.

Divisional Commissioner Pune division Saurabh Rao said the decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister and Pune's Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar.

Rao added that private coaching institutions and classes where physical interaction happens will also remain closed till February 28. He further stated that libraries where students study for competitive exams will be allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity since competitive exams are nearing.

In a bid to curb COVID-19 transmission in Pune, the district administration has decided to place certain curbs on the movement of people from 11:00 pm to 06:00 am for non-essential services.

"From 11:00 pm to 06:00 am no public movement will be allowed in the district except those involved in essential activities/work. Newspaper distributions, vegetable sellers those going to hospitals will be allowed. However, unnecessary movement will be completely restricted during this period. We have taken this decision as an advance precaution," said Rao.

Meanwhile, Pune stands in 12th position in positivity rate in the state of Maharashtra. "The average positivity rate has reached 10 per cent. If we compare the situation, 15 days back the positivity rate was around 4.5 per cent to 5 per cent which has now increased to 10 per cent. Hence, it is decided that standard operating procedures must be put in place to control it," Rao told news agency ANI.