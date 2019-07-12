Rafale and Su-30MKI together will be deadly combination, says IAF Vice-Chief Air Marshall Bhaduria

The combination of the Russian Sukhoi Su-30MKIs and the French Rafale would be a deadly combination and would not allow our enemies including Pakistan to even dare to come near the Line of Control (LoC), a senior Indian Air Force (IAF) officer said on Thursday.

"Once the Su-30MKI and the Rafale start operating together, it will be a potent combination against our adversaries, be it Pakistan or anybody else. Any adversary would be worried about such a combination," Air Force Vice-Chief Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria said in New Delhi.

The IAF Chief Air Marshall RKS Bhadauria said that if Pakistan even tries to repeat any attack on India like that of February 27, especially after these two jets start operating together in India, the repercussions on the country will be worse and the attrition we will impose on them will be very high.

He also stated that for any February 27 type operation, the outcome will be bad as now IAF have better and bigger weapons. He further stated his desire to fly the Rafale aircraft of the French Air Force.

Bhadauria was leading the Indian team when negotiations for the deal to take up 36 Rafale jets were going on in 2016.

After the Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist camp in Pakistan's Balakot town was attacked by India, the Pakistan counter-attacked with air to air missiles from within the territory. However, that attack was obstructed by the IAF MiG-21s and Su-30s. Following the same, the IAF stated that if Rafales was there then, Pakistanis would not have dared to come close to LoC.

The Rafale is considered the best fighter jet in the continent due to its Meteor air to air and Scalp air to ground missiles.

The IAF and French Air Force (FAF) are currently together in France for a joint exercise "Garuda" to improve interoperability and cooperation between the Air Forces. India and France are strategic partners and are looking for ways to augment their teamwork.

Edited by Ishita Gupta

Also Read: Houses most unaffordable in 4 years; Mumbai most expensive city for homebuyers, finds RBI survey

Also Read: DHFL gets 7 days to submit resolution plan to lenders: report