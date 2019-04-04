Rahul Gandhi has 4 passports, is also known as Raul Vinci: Subramanian Swamy

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy, recently claimed that Rahul Gandhi has 4 passports, one in the name of Raul Vinci and has a chapel at home, during the event 'India ka DNA Conclave', organized by Zee News. The BJP leader further claimed that Congress President Rahul Gandhi does not have an M.Phil degree as he flunked his economics paper.

Swamy said that Congress leader does not even know how to wear the Janeu (sacred thread). He further claimed that Gandhi often wears the thread over his clothes, which is the wrong way to wear it.

Continuing his comments on Gandhi, Swamy stated that the Congress leader is actually Christian by religion.

According to the BJP MP, there is a chapel in Rahul Gandhi's house. He added that every Sunday, a Malayali priest comes to perform Prayaschit which is the practice of atoning or making reparations for sins committed.

Subramanian Swamy further said that Rahul Gandhi puts up a fake show on the other six days to be 'politically relevant'. The report further added that Priyanka Gandhi, sister of Rahul Gandhi, is forced to project a Hindu identity by visiting temples as the current environment is such that if a party is perceived to be 'anti-Hindu' by the people, then it will not get any votes.

The BJP leader added that the Gandhi family has had a lot of corruption cases against them and they are bound to go to jail eventually.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

