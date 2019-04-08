Railways' big initiative! Now access free Wi-Fi at 500 stations across India

To boost the "Digital India" initiative, RailTel, a "Miniratna" enterprise of the government, has provided free high-speed Wi-Fi service with "RailWire" at as many as 500 railway stations in the past seven days. RailWire Wi-Fi service by RailTel is now live at 1,500 railway stations across the country. The Sahibabad station of the Northern Railway became the 1,500th station to get the facility on April 5, as per reports.

RailTel is one of the largest and fastest public Wi-Fi networks in the world. The PSU has made a record by providing free Wi-Fi service to 500 stations in just seven days.

"RailTel has also tied up with Tata Trust to provide free high-speed WiFi at 4,791 B, C, D and E category railway stations. Once completed, RailWire will be one of the largest public Wi-Fi projects in the world", reported The Economic Times.

The Wi-Fi service provides high-speed connectivity for viewing uninterrupted videos in high definition and downloading movies, songs, games etc, thereby facilitating passengers at the railway stations.

Reportedly, the passengers can access RailWire Wi-Fi at multiple stations in over 27 states and union territories across the nation. More than 80 lakh passengers use free Wi-Fi facility at 831 stations across the network of the Indian Railways.

It may be noted here that RailWire offers content and application driven network. It aims to become the hub of local information and a tool for rendering communication, infotainment, education, health and community services to the masses. RailTel has also roped in Google as the technology partner for setting up a fast Wi-Fi network, initially covering 400 stations for providing fast Wi-Fi.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

