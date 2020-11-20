Railways rolls out double-decker train coach that runs on 160kmph; check out details

Rail Coach Factory (RCF) Kapurthala has rolled out a semi-high speed double-decker coach that can run at a top speed of 160 kilometres per hour. The new double-decker coach is packed with modern facilities and design.

This double-decker train has a capacity of 120 seats and can accommodate 50 passengers on the upper deck and 48 passengers on the lower deck. The middle deck on the rear end comprises 16 seats on each side.

Here's what you need to know about the latest double-decker train:-

The train's coach has optimised aisle width to ensure maximum comfort, overhead luggage racks, plush interiors, charging sockets for mobiles and laptops, LED destination boards and GPS-based passenger information system.

Entry to the passenger area is via automatic sliding doors and a mini pantry has been built in each coach for storing and serving hot and/or chilled refreshments to passengers.

The Research and Design Standard Organisation (RDSO) will conduct safety trials before this coach becomes operational.

RCF, Kapurthala is the only Indian manufacturing unit that has produced double-decker coaches for Railways.

The first batch of non-AC double-decker coaches was manufactured by RCF in 1990s on a conventional ICF design pattern.

Thereafter, the first double-decker train with a maximum speed of 130 kilometres per hour came in 2010. Later in 2019, UDAY double-decker coaches were produced with more features.

