Rajinikanth hospitalised due to blood pressure fluctuation; COVID-19 test report negative

Superstar Rajinikanth, also known as Thalaiva, has been admitted to Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad after he reported fluctuations in blood pressure. The actor was shooting for his upcoming project "Annaatthe" in Hyderabad, which got cancelled earlier this week as a couple of crew members tested COVID-19 positive.

His COVID-19 test report came out to be negative on December 22 and since then he isolated himself. Apollo Hospital's official statement on the matter read, "He will be investigated and monitored closely in the hospital till his blood pressure settles down before being discharged. Apart from fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion, he does not have any other symptoms and is hemodynamically stable."

The thespian had acknowledged in October this year that his doctors and advisors asked him to take extra care post his renal transplant since his immune system had become weaker, which made him more prone to COVID-19.

Rajinikanth had grabbed headlines earlier this month when he announced that he will launch his much awaited political outfit- Rajini Makkal Mandram in January 2021, which will contest the 2021 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

The Darbar actor had tweeted in Tamil, "We will surely win the assembly polls and give honest, transparent, corruption-free, spiritual politics without caste and creed. A wonder and miracle will definitely happen."

