Rajnath Singh announces ban on import of 101 defence items, check full-list here

Union Minister Rajnath Singh, on Sunday, announced restrictions on import of 101 weapons and military platforms to promote the domestic defence industry.

Singh tweeted, "The Ministry of Defence is now ready for a big push to Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. MoD will introduce import embargo on 101 items beyond a given timeline to boost indigenisation of defence production".

He added that the decision will offer a "great opportunity to the Indian defence industry to manufacture the items in the negative list by using their own design and development capabilities or adopting the technologies designed and developed by DRDO to meet the requirements of the Armed Forces.

According to Singh, the list of 101 items which will face embargo on their imports has been prepared by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) after several rounds of consultations with all stakeholders, including the armed forces, public and private industry.

Singh has estimated that the domestic defence industry will receive contracts worth around Rs four lakh crore within the next six to seven years post the decision.

"The embargo on imports is planned to be progressively implemented between 2020 and 2024," Singh added in a tweet.

Here's a list of 101 defence items that have been put under import embargo by the MoD:

1.Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) MK IA

2. Land-Attack Cruise Missiles (Long-Range)

3.155mm Artillery Ammunition

4.120mm Fin Stabilised Armour Piercing Discarding Sabot (FSAPDS) Mark II Ammunition

5.7.62x51 Sniper Rifle

6.Tracked Self Propelled (SP) Gun (155mm x52 Cal)

7.Towed Artillery Gun (155mmx52 Cal)

8.Short range Surface to Air missilies (Land Variant)

9.Shipborne Cruise Missiles

10.Multi Barrel Rocket launcher (MBRL)

11.Simulators Presenting Smart Ranges And Multi-Function Targets

12.Battalion Support Weapons Simulators

13.Container-based Simulators for Live Fire Training

14.Tailor-made Simulators for Counter Insurgency (CI)/Counter Terrorism (CT) based Training

15.Force-on-force Live Tactical Simulators / Infantry Weapon

16.Tank Simulators (driving, as well as, crew gunnery)

17.155mm/39 Cal Ultra-Light Howitzer

18.Successor of Flycatcher &Upgraded Super Fledermaus (USFM) / Air Defence Fire Control Radar (ADFCR)

19.Component Level Repair Facility for Tank T-90

20.Shipborne Close in Weapon System

21.Bullet Proof Jackets

22.Ballistic Helmets

23.Missile Destroyers

24.Multi-Purpose Vessel

25.Offshore Patrol Vessel

26.Next Generation Missile Vessels

27.Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Crafts

28.Water Jet Fast Attack Craft

29.Ammunition Barges

30.50ton Bollard - Pull Tugs

31.Survey Vessels

32.Floating Dock

33.Diving Support Vessels

34.Pollution Control Vessels

35.Anti-Submarine Rocket Launchers

36.Shipborne Medium Range Gun

37.Torpedo Tube Launcher for Light Weight Torpedoes

38.Magneto - Rheological Anti Vibration Mounts

39.All variants of Depth Charges

40.Shipborne Sonar System for Large Ships

41.Hull Mounted Submarine Sonar

42.Short Range Maritime Reconnaissance Aircraft

43.Anti-Submarine Rocket

44.Chaff Rockets

45.Chaff Rocket Launcher

46.Integrated Ship's Bridge System

47.Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) MK I A - Enhanced Indigenised Content

48.Light Combat Helicopters

49.General Purpose Pre Fragmentation Bombs between 250-500 Kg

50.Radar Warning Receiver (RWR) for Transport Aircraft

51.Ground Based Mobile ELINT System

52.Transport Aircraft (Light)

53.GSAT-6 Satellite Terminals

54.Aerial Delivery Systems for Transport Aircraft

55.Digital Tropo Scatter/LOS Communication System

56.Low Level Transportable Radar

57.High Power Radar (HPR)

58.CBRN Detection & Monitoring System

59.CBRN Decontamination & Protection System

60.Parachute Tactical Assault (PTA)- G2

61.Dragunov Upgrade System

62.PKMG Upgrade System

63.Simulators for A Vehicles / B Vehicles

64.Simulators for Towed and Self Propelled Guns of Air Defence

65.Simulators for Correction of Fire by Observers

66.Military trucks of 4x4 and above variants: 12x12, 10x10, 8x8, 6x6

67.Fixed Wing Mini UAVs

68.500 Ton Self Propelled Water Barges

69.Software Defined Radio (TAC) for IN

70.Next-Generation Maritime Mobile Coastal Battery (Long Range)

71.Advanced Landing Ground Communication Terminals (ALGCTs)for AGLs

72.Field Artillery Tractor (FAT) 6X6 for Medium Guns

73.Wheeled Armoured Fighting Vehicle (AFV)

74.Light Machine Gun

75.125 mm Fin Stabilised Armour Piercing Discarding Sabot (FSAPDS)New Generation Ammunition

76.Assault Rifle 7.62 x 39mm

76.30 mm Ammunition for Infantry Fighting Systems

77.Mine Fragmentation

78.Mine Anti-tank

79.Mine Anti-Personnel Blast

80.Multipurpose Grenade

81.Inertial Navigation System for Ship Application

82.Conventional Submarines

83.40mm UBGL (Under Barrel Grenade Launcher)

84.Lightweight Rocket Launcher

85.155 mm Artillery Ammunition

86.EW Systems

87.Material Handling Crane 2.5 to 7.5 Tons (Vehicle Mounted)

88.GRAD BM Rocket

89.30MM HEI/HET

90.ASTRA-MK I Beyond Visual Range Air to Air Missile (BVR AAM)

91.EW Suit for MI-17 V5

92.Communication Satellite GSAT-7C

93.Satellite GSAT 7R

94.Basic Trainer Aircraft (BTA)

95.Expendable Aerial Targets

96.Small Jet Engines with 120kgf thrust

97.Light Low Level Terrain Radar (LLLWR)

98.Close in Weapon System (Land based)

99.23 mm ZU Ammunitions

100.30mm VOG 17

101.Electronic Fuses for Artillery Ammunitions

Also read: Atma Nirbhar Bharat: Rajnath Singh announces ban on 101 defence items' import to boost 'self-reliance'