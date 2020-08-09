Rajnath Singh announces ban on import of 101 defence items, check full-list here

Union Minister Rajnath Singh, on Sunday, announced restrictions on import of 101 weapons and military platforms to promote the domestic defence industry.
Singh tweeted, "The Ministry of Defence is now ready for a big push to Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. MoD will introduce import embargo on 101 items beyond a given timeline to boost indigenisation of defence production".
He added that the decision will offer a "great opportunity to the Indian defence industry to manufacture the items in the negative list by using their own design and development capabilities or adopting the technologies designed and developed by DRDO to meet the requirements of the Armed Forces.
According to Singh, the list of 101 items which will face embargo on their imports has been prepared by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) after several rounds of consultations with all stakeholders, including the armed forces, public and private industry.
Singh has estimated that the domestic defence industry will receive contracts worth around Rs four lakh crore within the next six to seven years post the decision.
"The embargo on imports is planned to be progressively implemented between 2020 and 2024," Singh added in a tweet.
Here's a list of 101 defence items that have been put under import embargo by the MoD:
1.Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) MK IA
2. Land-Attack Cruise Missiles (Long-Range)
3.155mm Artillery Ammunition
4.120mm Fin Stabilised Armour Piercing Discarding Sabot (FSAPDS) Mark II Ammunition
5.7.62x51 Sniper Rifle
6.Tracked Self Propelled (SP) Gun (155mm x52 Cal)
7.Towed Artillery Gun (155mmx52 Cal)
8.Short range Surface to Air missilies (Land Variant)
9.Shipborne Cruise Missiles
10.Multi Barrel Rocket launcher (MBRL)
11.Simulators Presenting Smart Ranges And Multi-Function Targets
12.Battalion Support Weapons Simulators
13.Container-based Simulators for Live Fire Training
14.Tailor-made Simulators for Counter Insurgency (CI)/Counter Terrorism (CT) based Training
15.Force-on-force Live Tactical Simulators / Infantry Weapon
16.Tank Simulators (driving, as well as, crew gunnery)
17.155mm/39 Cal Ultra-Light Howitzer
18.Successor of Flycatcher &Upgraded Super Fledermaus (USFM) / Air Defence Fire Control Radar (ADFCR)
19.Component Level Repair Facility for Tank T-90
20.Shipborne Close in Weapon System
21.Bullet Proof Jackets
22.Ballistic Helmets
23.Missile Destroyers
24.Multi-Purpose Vessel
25.Offshore Patrol Vessel
26.Next Generation Missile Vessels
27.Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Crafts
28.Water Jet Fast Attack Craft
29.Ammunition Barges
30.50ton Bollard - Pull Tugs
31.Survey Vessels
32.Floating Dock
33.Diving Support Vessels
34.Pollution Control Vessels
35.Anti-Submarine Rocket Launchers
36.Shipborne Medium Range Gun
37.Torpedo Tube Launcher for Light Weight Torpedoes
38.Magneto - Rheological Anti Vibration Mounts
39.All variants of Depth Charges
40.Shipborne Sonar System for Large Ships
41.Hull Mounted Submarine Sonar
42.Short Range Maritime Reconnaissance Aircraft
43.Anti-Submarine Rocket
44.Chaff Rockets
45.Chaff Rocket Launcher
46.Integrated Ship's Bridge System
47.Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) MK I A - Enhanced Indigenised Content
48.Light Combat Helicopters
49.General Purpose Pre Fragmentation Bombs between 250-500 Kg
50.Radar Warning Receiver (RWR) for Transport Aircraft
51.Ground Based Mobile ELINT System
52.Transport Aircraft (Light)
53.GSAT-6 Satellite Terminals
54.Aerial Delivery Systems for Transport Aircraft
55.Digital Tropo Scatter/LOS Communication System
56.Low Level Transportable Radar
57.High Power Radar (HPR)
58.CBRN Detection & Monitoring System
59.CBRN Decontamination & Protection System
60.Parachute Tactical Assault (PTA)- G2
61.Dragunov Upgrade System
62.PKMG Upgrade System
63.Simulators for A Vehicles / B Vehicles
64.Simulators for Towed and Self Propelled Guns of Air Defence
65.Simulators for Correction of Fire by Observers
66.Military trucks of 4x4 and above variants: 12x12, 10x10, 8x8, 6x6
67.Fixed Wing Mini UAVs
68.500 Ton Self Propelled Water Barges
69.Software Defined Radio (TAC) for IN
70.Next-Generation Maritime Mobile Coastal Battery (Long Range)
71.Advanced Landing Ground Communication Terminals (ALGCTs)for AGLs
72.Field Artillery Tractor (FAT) 6X6 for Medium Guns
73.Wheeled Armoured Fighting Vehicle (AFV)
74.Light Machine Gun
75.125 mm Fin Stabilised Armour Piercing Discarding Sabot (FSAPDS)New Generation Ammunition
76.Assault Rifle 7.62 x 39mm
76.30 mm Ammunition for Infantry Fighting Systems
77.Mine Fragmentation
78.Mine Anti-tank
79.Mine Anti-Personnel Blast
80.Multipurpose Grenade
81.Inertial Navigation System for Ship Application
82.Conventional Submarines
83.40mm UBGL (Under Barrel Grenade Launcher)
84.Lightweight Rocket Launcher
85.155 mm Artillery Ammunition
86.EW Systems
87.Material Handling Crane 2.5 to 7.5 Tons (Vehicle Mounted)
88.GRAD BM Rocket
89.30MM HEI/HET
90.ASTRA-MK I Beyond Visual Range Air to Air Missile (BVR AAM)
91.EW Suit for MI-17 V5
92.Communication Satellite GSAT-7C
93.Satellite GSAT 7R
94.Basic Trainer Aircraft (BTA)
95.Expendable Aerial Targets
96.Small Jet Engines with 120kgf thrust
97.Light Low Level Terrain Radar (LLLWR)
98.Close in Weapon System (Land based)
99.23 mm ZU Ammunitions
100.30mm VOG 17
101.Electronic Fuses for Artillery Ammunitions
