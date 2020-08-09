Atma Nirbhar Bharat: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announces import embargo on 101 weapon systems

The Ministry of Defence will introduce import embargo on 101 items to boost indigenisation of defence production. Announcing the same on Twitter on Sunday, August 9, Defence Minister Rajnath said, "The Ministry of Defence is now ready for a big push to #AtmanirbharBharat initiative. MoD will introduce import embargo on 101 items beyond given timeline to boost indigenisation of defence production."

