RBI Governor Shaktikanta announces repo rate cut of 40 bps to boost economy

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday announced a cut in repo rate by 40 bps. The reverse repo rate now stands adjusted at 3.35 per cent. The monetary policy committee (MPC) is maintaining an accommodative stance until growth revives, Das also said. "RBI MPC voted 5-1 for a 40 bps repo rate cut to 4%," he added. "COVID Pandemic has crippled the global economy. We must have faith in India's resilience & come out of all odds," RBI Governor said in the third message via video conference. The first address by Shaktikanta Das amid the lockdown was on March 27 and the second was on April 17.

In April, the RBI had unexpectedly cut its key deposit rate to discourage banks from depositing idle funds with it and propel lending and boost the sluggish economy amid the coronavirus crisis. The RBI had cut its reverse repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.75 per cent. The central bank has infused funds totalling 3.2 per cent of GDP into the economy since the February 2020 monetary policy meeting.

In March, the central bank had allowed a three-month moratorium on payment of all term loans due between March 1 and May 31.

SBI Research had recently said that with the government extending the nationwide lockdown up to May 31, the RBI may extend the moratorium on repayment of loans for three more months. An extended moratorium will imply that companies need not repay loans until August 31, 2020, it stated. That, however, will result in a build-up in interest that companies may not be able to service in September, it said, adding that such accounts will then run the risk of being classified as non-performing loans, according to RBI norms."Thus, the RBI needs to give operational flexibility to banks for a comprehensive restructuring of the existing loans and also a reclassification of 90 day norm," the report noted.

