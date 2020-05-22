Coronavirus India Tracker Live Updates: Ticket counters reopen at railway stations from today; cases-1.18 lakh

Coronavirus India news live updates: As the Indian Railways is set to resume 200 trains from June 1, the bookings and cancellation of reserved tickets can be done from Friday through reservation counters, Yatri Ticket Suvidha Kendra licensees, post offices, common servicer centres, and also through authorised IRCTC agents. Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday that the train ticket bookings would resume at around 1.7 lakh common service centres (CSC) across India from May 22.

India's total count of confirmed coronavirus cases spiked to 1,18,447 on Friday, including 66,330 active cases, 48,533 recoveries, 1 migrated, and 3,583 deaths, according to latest update by the Union Health Ministry. Maharashtra recorded over 41,000 cases on Friday (according to the Union Health Ministry), the biggest jump in COVID-19 cases in India. The state accounts for around 35% of all coronavirus cases in India. Maharashtra has reported 1,390 deaths so far. However, according to the data released by the state, Maharashtra has 41,642 virus cases, while the death toll stands at 1,454. Meanwhile, Delhi continued to record the highest one-day jump in coronavirus cases for the third day in succession with 571 new infections. Talking about global situation, the United States, which is the worst-hit nation in the world, reported 1,255 deaths due to COVID-19 in 24 hours. The global tally stands at 5,101,400 confirmed coronavirus cases.

Also Read: RBI Governor press conference LIVE updates: Shaktikanta Das to address media soon

Follow BusinessToday.In for all the latest updates on coronavirus:-

10.28am: Train bookings and cancelations from today

As the Indian Railways is set to resume 200 trains from June 1, the bookings and cancellation of reserved tickets can be done from Friday through reservation counters, Yatri Ticket Suvidha Kendra licensees, post offices, common servicer centres, and also through authorised IRCTC agents. Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday that the train ticket bookings would resume at around 1.7 lakh common service centres (CSC) across India from May 22.

10.16 am: Coronavirus in China udpates: Wuhan bans wild meat

China's epicentre of coronavirus outbreak, Wuhan has banned eating wild animals for 5 years. Lion, bat, Pangolin are off the menu

10.07 am: India-South Africa T20s in August?

India, South Africa may play 3 T20s in August end depending on the COVID situation in South Africa.

9.58 am: Bangladesh coronavirus drug

Bangladeshi doctors tout COVID-19 cure as they claim that Ivermectin with Doxycycline can treat COVID-19 patients. Doctors also claim that 60 patients were fully cured with the drug with recoveries reported within 4 days.

9.51 am: Oxford COVID-19 vaccine

Biopharma giant AstraZeneca to back phase-3 trials by the University of Oxfor. AstraZeneca has also committed to manufacture the vaccine. First deliveries can be expected by September, 2020. India's Serum Institute is also a partener.

9.46 am: Global COVID-19 outbreak

The number of coronavirus cases worldwide top 5.1 million, while deaths cross 3,34,000. The United States' cases top 1.6 million, and death toll stands at 96,000.

9.39 am: Coronavirus impact: India's FY20 GDP projection

Finance Commission Chief NK Singh projects India's FY20 GDP between -6 to 1%. The commission's committee held meeting via video-conferencing on Thursday to review COVID-19 situation in the country and lay the roadmap till FY26.

9.36 am: US layoffs grow

39 million lose jobs in the United states. The country's unemployment rate may be 25% in June. 2.2 million more sough benefits last week.

9.32 am: Maharashtra stops trains

Maharashtra has stopped inter-state bookings on trains. Refund of tickets already bought.

9.27 am: Total COVID-19 deaths in India near 3,600-mark

India recorded 98 new deaths in the last 24 hours taking the country's toll to 3,583, according to Union Health Ministry.

9.15 am: Over 6,000 coronavirus in 24 hours, highest jump in India's 1-day tally

India recorded over 6,088 fresh COVID-19 cases, and 98 deaths in 24 hours, taking the country's tally to over 1.18 lakh, as per the Union Health Ministry.

9.05 am: India COVID-19 cases top 1.18 lakh

India's total count of confirmed coronavirus cases spiked to 1,18,447 on Friday, including 66,330, 48,533 recoveries, 1 migrated, and 3,583 deaths, according to latest update by the Union Health Ministry.

9.00 am: Gujarat coronavirus cases

Gujarat recorded over 350 new coronavirus cases and 24 deaths on Thursday. The state's total now stands at 12,905, as per the Union Health Ministry.

8.53 am: COVID-19 update from Uttar Pradesh (UP)

UP saw the biggest one-day jump in its coronavirus cases at 341 on Thursday, taking the state's tally to 5,515. Barabanki recorded a maximum of 54 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the district's total to 133.

8.45 am: Maharashtra coronavirus: State records over 41,000 cases, takes India's tally to over 1.12 lakh

Maharashtra has so far reported the highest count of COVID-19 cases in India at over 41,000. The state recorded 2,345 fresh coronavirus cases, and 64 deaths in the last 24 hours.

8.30 am: Coronavirus tracker India: Check BusinessToday.In tracker to get state-wise tally of COVID-19 cases

INDIA CORONAVIRUS TRACKER: BusinessToday.In brings you a daily tracker as coronavirus cases continue to spread. Here is the state-wise data on total cases, fatalities and recoveries in one comprehensive graph.