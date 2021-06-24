Reliance's COVID-19 work would have made grandfather proud: Isha, Akash Ambani

During Reliance Industries' 44th Annual General Meeting, Isha and Akash Ambani took to highlight the conglomerate's COVID-19 relief work. Isha and Akash were welcomed to the stage by Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani who said that his father and Reliance founder Dhirubhai Ambani would have been proud of the company's COVID-19 relief work. Reiterating the same, Isha Ambani said, "Had our grandfather been with us today, he would be proud. This is the Reliance he always wanted to see, where each person did their best to help those in need, and be in service of our communities and our country."

"Members of Reliance family ensured our nation's fuel supplies are intact, digital connectivity is unaffected, and daily essential needs of millions are met safely. We are indebted to them for their service to humanity," said Akash Ambani.

Isha Ambani expressed her gratitude to the "countless members" of the Reliance family. She said that they put their country first, community next, family third, and self last in the hour of need. "They are our real-life super-heroes," she said.

RIL chief, Nita Ambani and directors on the RIL board offered condolences to the members of Reliance Family who lost their loved ones to the pandemic by observing a minute of silence.

"The spirit of care and empathy is the common thread across everything we do at Reliance. We care for our employees, their families; our customers, shareholders, and partners; the country and community; the planet and the people," said Mukesh Ambani.

