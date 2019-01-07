Will you benefit from 10% reservation for the general category? 5 factors that will decide

Months ahead of the General Election this year, the Narendra Modi government on Monday declared 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker upper castes.

Also read:Cabinet announces 10% reservation for economically weaker upper castes

Currently, the Supreme Court has put an upper limit of 50% on quota limit. The 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker upper castes will be over and above the existing 50 per cent reservation. Any reservation beyond the 50% limit will require the government to get a constitutional amendement passed in Parliament. Articles 15 and 16 of the Constitution will have to be amended for implementation of the decision.

The government will move a constitutional amendment bill in Parliament on Tuesday to push for 10% extra reservation for economically deprived sections among general categories. BJP's parent organisation RSS has always maintained that reservation should be along economic lines and not only along caste lines.

Here's a look at those who are not economically weaker and therefore will not be able to benefit from the Modi government's latest move.

Those owning more than 5 acre land will be excluded.

Those having a residential plot of more than 1000 square feet will not be eligible for this reservation.

People owning a plot more than 100 square yard in a notified municipality will also not be able to benefit from the government's latest move.

Those owning a plot more than 200 yards in non-notified areas will also be excluded from 10% reservation for the general class.

Those earning annual income of more than Rs 8 lakh per annum.

Edited by Aseem Thapliyal