RBI MPC Meet Live Updates: Shaktikanta Das may keep key policy rates unchanged; tweak growth forecast

RBI MPC meet: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das will on Friday announce the outcome of the second bi-monthly Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting for this fiscal year. Das will announce the MPC's decision after it concludes its three-day meet on June 4. The RBI governor is expected to keep key lending rates unchanged, in the wake of the economic impact of the second COVID-19 wave. The central bank had kept repo rate unchanged at 4% and the reverse repo rate at 3.35% in the April policy review. Meanwhile, analysts and rating agencies foresee the status quo to continue with key policy rates unchanged and also expect RBI to maintain an accommodative stance to facilitate economic recovery.

