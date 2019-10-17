Robots serve customers at 1st 'smart' restaurant in Odisha

A Bhubaneswar-based restaurant has deployed two indigenously developed robots to serve customers. The restaurant 'Robo Chef' located at Infocity DLF Tower area in the Odisha's capital opened on Wednesday.

The robots named 'Champa' and 'Chameli' have been tasked with taking orders from customers as well as serving food, replacing waiters at the 'smart' restaurant.

After serving customers, the robots have been programmed to ask, "Apana Mane Khusi Ta?" (Are you happy?) in Odia as well as English. The restaurant is said to be the first one in eastern India to use robots as servers.

Also Read: Air India becomes world's first airline to use Taxibot on A320 aircraft with passengers onboard

"Inspired by the services by robots in restaurants during my visit to the US. Robo Chef is probably the first restaurant in eastern India, I wanted to do something unique and wanted to bring Odisha on the world map with innovation in the hotel industry," Jeet Basha, Robo Chef-Owner told India Today TV.

These droids are developed at a Jaipur-based startup and are fitted with a voice-operated system to welcome and wish customers. They are developed using SLAM (Simultaneous Localisation and Mapping) technology and don't need any guided path or environment modification to be installed at any restaurant.

Also Read: AI robots to patrol India borders soon, prototype to come in December

The SLAM technology enables a robot or any device to create a map of its environs and orient itself within the same in real-time. The robot automatically steers itself like humans as well as tracks the routes and accomplishes the instructed goals.

The robots come fitted with 17 sensors that can sense the environment, heat, smoke, recognise people as well as welcome and wish them. The droids can work for up to eight hours and can be fully charged within half-an-hour.

Also Read:ICICI Bank deploys 'robotic arms' to count currency notes