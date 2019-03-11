RRB Recruitment 2019: Hiring process for 1 lakh Level 1 posts to begin from March 12

RRB Recruitment 2019: The Indian Railways will begin its recruitment drive for the Level-1 posts from March 12. In this round, the Railway Recruitment Board is looking to hire 1 lakh employees. In an earlier announcement, the Indian Railways announced that it will recruit 2.3 lakh posts over the next two years. Applicants are suggested to go through the official notification to apply for the various posts.

Interested candidates can apply for the post through the official site of Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs) or rrccr.com, rrcer.com, rrcecr.gov.in, and other regional RRC sites.

The posts that are available in the RRB Level 1 recruitment 2019 drive includes Track Maintainer Grade IV (Trackman), Gateman, Pointsman, Helper in various departments (Electrical, Engineering, Mechanical and S&T Departments) and Porter and more. Interested candidates must have at least a matriculation certificate with ITI or an NAT (National Apprentice Certificate) certificate accredited by NCVT.

The official notification will release tomorrow i.e. March 12 at 10:00am.

Applicants will also have to pay Rs 500 as examination fee, out of which Rs 400 will be refunded upon appearing for the 1st stage computer-based test (CBT).

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a CBT that will be followed by a physical efficiency test and verification of documents.

On Tuesday, the Railway Recruitment Board released the result of RRB Group D exam on its official website. Selection of candidates for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) was based on the scores they achieved in the CBT. According to the RRB's official notification, the number of candidates selected for the PET was three times the vacancies.

