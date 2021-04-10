RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to hospital

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday. In a tweet, RSS said he has normal symptoms and has been admitted to Kingsway hospital in Nagpur.

"RSS Sarsanghchalak Dr. Mohanji Bhagwat today tested Corona positive," Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in the tweet.

RSS Sarsanghchalak Dr. Mohanji Bhagwat today tested Corona positive. He has normal symptoms and admitted to Kigsway hospital Nagpur. - RSS (@RSSorg) April 9, 2021

India is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases and is in the midst of a second wave of infections. The country reported 1,31,968 new COVID-19 cases in the preceding 24 hours as on Friday morning.

To deal with the rising cases, the government has stepped up COVID-19 vaccination. From April 1, vaccination has been opened up for all citizens above the age of 45 years. A total of 32.16 lakh doses were administered till 8 pm on Friday as per the provisional data. India has so far administered 9.78 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

Also read: COVID-19 vaccine: Drug regulator seeks additional data from Dr Reddy's on Sputnik V

Also read: Specialised studies needed to link blood clot with AstraZeneca vaccine, says WHO