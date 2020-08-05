SEBI Chairman Ajay Tyagi's tenure extended for 18 months till February 2022

Ajay Tyagi was on Wednesday given an 18-month extension, till February 2022, as the chairman of markets regulator SEBI, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

This is the second extension given to Tyagi. It comes at a time when the economy and capital markets are staring at uncertainties due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved extension of Tyagi's term for 18 months, with effect from September 1, 2020 up to February 28, 2022, the order said.

Tyagi, a 1984 batch Indian Administrative Service (retired) officer of Himachal Pradesh cadre, took over as the SEBI chairman on March 1, 2017 for a period of three years.

Earlier this year, he was given a six-month extension till August.

Prior to joining as the chief of the markets regulator, Tyagi was Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs under the Finance Ministry.

He was then handing the portfolios of capital market, investment, infrastructure and currency and coinage divisions.

Tyagi did his graduation in Electrical Engineering and post graduation in computer science. He holds a Masters in Public Administration from Harvard University.

ALSO READ: SEBI releases procedural guidelines for proxy advisors

ALSO READ: Falling FD rates shouldn't drive investors to put money in capital market, says SEBI official