Shaheen Bagh protest: Man open fires near protest site; taken into custody

A man fired near the anti-CAA protest site in Shaheen Bagh. The shooter has been taken into custody. More details are awaited.

The gunshot was took place near the Jasola red light. However, other reports suggest that the firing took place near the stage at the Shaheen Bagh protest site.

Delhi DCP Chinmay Biswal said, "The man had resorted to aerial firing. Police immediately overpowered and caught him," as mentioned in news agency ANI.

India Today TV reporter Milan Sharma ahared a video where the shooter can be heard saying, "Iss desh mein kisi ki nahin chalegi, sirf Hinduon ki chalegi." (Only Hindus can have a say in this country, no one else)

According to an India Today report, the man threatened the protesters and asked them to vacate the Shaheen Bagh site. Identified as Kapil Gujjar, shooter is a resident of Dallupura village in East Delhi.

This incident comes two days after a man shot at protestors, injuring one, near Jamia Milia Islamia. The shooter, who claims to be a minor has been sent to a 14-day preventive custody. The incident took place despite the presence of heavy police at the site. He shouted "ye lo azaadi" while shooting at protesters marching towards Rajghat on Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary.