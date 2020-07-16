Sourav Ganguly goes in self-isolation after elder brother tests COVID-19 positive

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has been placed under home quarantine after his elder brother Snehashish tested COVID-19 positive.

Sourav went into self-isolation on Wednesday hours after Snehashish's report came positive and was admitted to the Belle Vue hospital in Kolkata.

Sourav went into home quarantine as part of the standard procedure to protect himself from the deadly virus.

Snehashish had moved into his family's ancestral home in Behala, where Sourav also lives, after his wife and in-laws at his Mominpur residence came out positive for COVID-19 earlier in June.

Snehashish had a temperature for the last few days after which he was tested for coronavirus.

"He was suffering from fever for the last few days and his test report came positive today. He's been admitted to Belle Vue Hospital," a CAB official told PTI.

The former India captain was, however, unavailable for a comment on the development.

Recently, during an interview with India Today, Sourav spoke about how life around him has changed, making people more vulnerable.

"My brother visits our factories every day and he is more at risk," the former batting star had said.