Sputnik V among the safest COVID-19 vaccines: Buenos Aires Health Ministry

Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V is among the safest COVID-19 vaccines out there, as per a Buenos Aires' Ministry of Health study conducted to monitor the safety of the jab stated. The study found that there were no vaccination-related deaths.

"Of the 125 serious ESAVIs reported, none were due to programmatic errors, that is related to the vaccine handling process (such as, for example, incorrect administration or inappropriate use of supplies) and only 6- derived from the application of the three vaccines applied so far in Buenos Aires territory were directly related to the product, generating allergic reactions from which the vaccinated recovered completely. It should be noted that there were no deaths related to the Sputnik V vaccine," Buenos Aires' Health Ministry statement read.

This study was conducted to describe the ESAVI reported to the Integrated Argentine Health Information System (SIISA) since December 29. The campaign date was June 3, 2021. 2.8 million Sputnik V doses were applied, 1.3 million from Sinopharm and 0.9 million Covishield/AstraZeneca doses with a several ESAVI rate per million doses of 0.7, 0.8 and 3.2 respectively.

It demonstrated the Events Supposedly Attributable to Vaccination or Immunisation (ESAVI) was mostly mild. Most commonly reported side effects were fever (47%), headaches (45%), muscle pain and joint pain (39.5%) and pain (46.5%) and swelling (7.4%) in the area where the injection was given. Investigation of ESAVI includes classification as per a series of categories established by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO), Buenos Aires health ministry said in a statement.

