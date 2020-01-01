States have 'constitutional duty' on CAA: Ravi Shankar Prasad

The law minister also said the states which say that they would not implement the amended citizenship law should seek appropriate legal opinion before taking such decisions. Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Wednesday that state governments have the "constitutional duty" of implementing the laws passed by Parliament.

He also said the states which say that they would not implement the amended citizenship law should seek appropriate legal opinion before taking such decisions. "The states have a constitutional duty to implement laws passed by Parliament," Prasad told reporters here.

Also read: Anti-CAA stir: In a first, Kerala passes resolution against Citizenship Amendment Act

Also read: Anti-CAA protests: Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat says carrying out arson, violence is not leadership