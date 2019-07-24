Subhash Chandra Garg transferred to Power Ministry, Atanu Chakraborty named new Economic Affairs Secretary

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has appointed Atanu Chakraborty as the Secretary of Department of Economic Affairs. Chakraborty, a 1985 batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre, was earlier posted as the Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management under Ministry of Finance.

Chakraborty will succeed Subhash Chandra Garg as the Economic Affairs Secretary. In the recent list of appointments, Garg has been named Secretary, Ministry of Power. He will replace Ajay Kumar Bhalla.

Garg, a 1983 batch IAS officer of the Rajasthan cadre, was appointed as the Economic Affairs Secretary in June 2017. He had assumed charge on July 12, 2017.

Bhalla, on the other hand, has been appointed Officer on Special Duty in the Home Ministry. He will take over as the new Union Home Secretary succeeding Rajiv Gauba when he retires on August 31.

According to an official order, Bhalla, a 1984 batch IAS officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, will join the MHA with immediate effect and continue to function as OSD till Gauba retires for smooth transition of the charges. He will have a fixed two-year tenure as Union Home Secretary till August 2021.