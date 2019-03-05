Ayodhya case: Supreme Court may order court-monitored mediation today

The Supreme Court may refer the politically sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case to court-monitored mediation for an amicable resolution on Tuesday.

Hearing the matter last on February 26, the five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had advocated an amicable resolution to the Ram Mandir case through mediation.

The apex court in its observation had favoured peaceful dialogue to solve the contentious issue. Justice S A Bobde had proposed the suggestion while hearing the case. "We are considering the possibility of healing relations between two communities. We, as a court, can only decide the property issue." Justice SA Bobde said.

The five-judge constitution bench comprises Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice SA Bobde, Justice DY Chandrachud, Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice S Abdul Nazeer.

Meanwhile, the lawyers of the Hindu parties had opposed the idea of mediation saying that such attempts had failed in the past, while the Muslim parties' lawyers voted for the negotiations if a regular hearing on the matter goes on simultaneously.

The petition challenging the 2010 judgment by Allahabad High Court has been pending for almost nine years. The court had ordered to equally divide the 2.77 acres of the disputed land in Ayodhya.

