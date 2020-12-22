Mumbai club raid: Suresh Raina, Guru Randhawa, Sussanne Khan arrested for COVID-19 violations

Cricketer Suresh Raina and singer Guru Randhawa were arrested during a raid at Mumbai club Dragonfly. Both were later released on bail. Bollywood celebrity Sussanne Khan was also arrested. Around 34 people, including celebrities were arrested in the raid for violating coronavirus norms at the club near the Mumbai airport.

Senior officer of Sahar Police Station said that Raina and Randhawa were booked for violating coronavirus norms. They, along with others, were booked under Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (whoever unlawfully or negligently does any act which is, and which he knows or has reason to believe to be, likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life), 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of IPC and provisions of NMDA.

The Mumbai club, Dragonfly, was kept open beyond permissible time limit and for not following COVID-19 protocols. This raid comes after the Maharashtra government's Monday order for night curfew in municipal corporation areas as precautionary measures to curb spread of the new strain of coronavirus.

The Maharashtra government has imposed a series of restrictions on public activity in the state from December 22 to January 5.