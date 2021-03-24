Swiggy to cover COVID-19 vaccination cost of over 2 lakh delivery partners

Online food delivery platform Swiggy announced on Wednesday that it would cover the COVID-19 vaccination cost for its entire fleet of 2 lakh active delivery partners nationwide. The announcement comes after the government said that individuals over 45 years of age would be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination from April 1.

"From essentials to food, delivery partners have always been our lifelines. We're happy to announce that we're supporting 100% of the vaccination cost for our entire delivery fleet, and that this entire drive will be facilitated by us to keep them and you safe," said the delivery platform.

Swiggy said that 5,500 delivery partners aged 45 years and above will be eligible to opt for the programme in the first tranche. It said that it will encourage its 2 lakh plus delivery partners to get vaccinated. The company said that they will also cover for the loss of pay for the period when they take time off to get vaccinated.

The delivery platform has also been requesting to prioritise delivery partners in the vaccination drive.

"As we continue to make all efforts to fight the pandemic, we're prioritising creating awareness across our fleet and extending our Covid cover to include access to vaccination for all delivery partners. We will also cover for the loss of pay when they take the time off to get vaccinated," said Vivek Sunder, COO, Swiggy.

Swiggy is the latest in a string of companies that have said that they would cover the COVID-19 vaccination cost of employees. Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Flipkart, Accenture, Cognizant are some of the companies that have said that they would cover coronavirus vaccine cost of employees and their dependents.

