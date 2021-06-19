Business Today
Loading...

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin greets Rahul Gandhi on his 51st birthday

Taking to Twitter, Stalin wished Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, praising the latter's "selfless, untiring work to establish an egalitarian India"

twitter-logoPTI | June 19, 2021 | Updated 14:08 IST
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin greets Rahul Gandhi on his 51st birthday

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday greeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on his 51st birthday, praising his "selfless, untiring work to establish an egalitarian India."

"Wishing my beloved brother @RahulGandhi on his birthday and I join others in praising his selfless, untiring work to establish an egalitarian India in every aspect," Stalin tweeted. "His commitment to the ethos of the Congress Party has been exemplary," the DMK President added.


Also read: Rafale aircraft to be inducted into Indian Air Force by 2022: IAF Chief

  • Print
  • COMMENT
Tags: Rahul Gandhi | Rahul Gandhi birthday | Rahul Gandhi 51st birthday | Rahul Gandhi birthday wishes | Rahul Gandhi 51st birthday wishes | Tamil Nadu Chief Minister | Tamil Nadu CM | MK Stalin
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close