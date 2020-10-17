Tejas train resume services today; check out safety protocols, routes, booking details

Seven months after railway services were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) restarted train services of Tejas Express trains from Saturday.

According to IRCTC, it has conducted an extensive training programme aimed at educating and training its employees of Tejas trains to manage the operations of the trains and provide services amid the coronavirus crisis while following the standard operating procedures to ensure passenger and staff safety.

"On getting approval from the Ministry of Railways to again start the operation of the two popular corporate trains, IRCTC is making all-round preparations to ensure that the trains once again started to match the expectation of the people in terms of levels of services and safety and health protocols amidst the ongoing pandemic," according to an official statement.

Here are the COVID-19 precautionary measures that will be in place

A Standard Operating Procedure observing COVID-19 safety protocol has been issued to ensure passenger and staff safety

Every alternate seat shall be kept vacant to maintain social distancing

Passengers will be provided with a "Covid-19 protection kit" comprising a hand sanitiser, face mask, face shield and a pair of gloves

Thermal screening of passengers before entering the coaches

Passengers won't be allowed to exchange seats once they have entered a coach

Coach, including the pantry areas and lavatories, will be disinfected at regular intervals. Trolleys and service trays shall also be disinfected

Luggage and baggage of passengers will also be disinfected by the staff

All passengers will have to install the Aarogya Setu contact tracing app on their phones and will have to show as and when demanded

Tejas trains routes

The Tejas train services were suspended from March 19 and will resume from October 17. Tejas trains will resume operations on the Lucknow-New Delhi and Ahmedabad-Mumbai routes. However, the Kashi Mahakal Express, which was launched on February 16 this year between Varanasi and Indore, will not start its services as of now.

Tejas train bookings

The IRCTC has resumed bookings for the Tejas trains on its official website and the IRCTC Rail Connect App. There won't be any dynamic pricing in the Tejas Express trains in the prevailing situation, according to a Livemint report.