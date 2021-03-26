This year most challenging for Indian Railways, showed its resolve to fight back: Piyush Goyal

The year of the lockdown was the most challenging year for Indian Railways, said Minister of Railways, Commerce & Industry and Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Piyush Goyal. The minister said that the pandemic demonstrated the resolve of the Indian Railways to fight back and emerge stronger.

"The year was the most challenging year for Railways. One year of lockdown. Covid-19 has demonstrated the resolve of Railways to fight back and emerge stronger. Mindset of Railways has transformed. It's no longer business as usual for Railways. Use of new technologies and innovation has created new standards and benchmarks," he said, further adding, "Time to rewrite the destiny and future of Railways - self sustaining, modern, passenger friendly, punctual, safe and first choice of businesses."

The minister was reviewing the performance of zones and divisions with Indian Railways Chairman Suneet Sharma, Railway Board, General Managers and Division Railway Managers.

Goyal said in the future, the success of the Indian Railways would define the success of the nation.

The Railway Minister said that 1,223 MT -- highest freight loading -- is a message of positivity to the nation. He added that 5,900 km electrification was done this year, the highest ever achieved by the Indian Railways.

Piyush Goyal also lauded the railway officers and staff for making extraordinary efforts during the pandemic to increase freight loading. He stressed on the safety measures that are required to be adopted and asked Railways officers to be pro-active towards the same.

"It is to be noted that Indian Railways has continued to maintain the high momentum in freight figures in terms of loading, earning and speed in the month of March 2021. It is expected to surpass the total cumulative freight figures of last year. Freight revenue for the year 2020-21 is Rs 114652.47 (in Cr) as compared to Rs. 112358.83 (last year). It is a growth of +2%," stated the Ministry of Railways.

