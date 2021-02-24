Toshiba facility in Telangana certified as Japan-India Institute for Manufacturing

Toshiba Transmission & Distribution Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd (TTDI) has been certified by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) as a Japan-India Institute for Manufacturing (JIM). TTDI is a Toshiba Group company located in Telangana. TTDI manufactures and sells distribution transformers, power transformers and switchgears, along with EPC business.

The institute is expected to accept up to 120 under-graduates of industrial training schools as technical trainees each year, according to a company press release. These undergrads will receive training in welding, coil winding, assembly, painting, and more.

Toshiba India Managing Director Tomohiko Okada, in a statement, said, "Toshiba has identified India as a global manufacturing base and export hub. We are committed to support Government's initiatives, "Make in India" and "Skill India" and the setting up of TTDI JIM is a very positive step in that direction, to build a better and stronger India, For a New Day".

TTDI Chairman and Managing Director Hiroshi Kaneta said, "Through TTDI JIM, we wish to contribute to the development of the manufacturing industry by developing human resources in India. We are grateful to the Government of Telangana for their support in our endeavour."

The JIM Project is a part of the METI's Manufacturing Skill Transfer Promotion Program. This is a joint venture launched by METI and India's Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship in November 2016.

The JIM project aims to set up Japanese-style institutes in the country for training Japanese standard shop floor leaders and engineers. The project will be focusing on areas such as kaizen and the 5S (sort, set in order, shine, standardise and sustain).

Since 2020, TTDI has been providing fundamental skill training to newly hired personnel and multi-skill training to existing employees. This has been happening at TTDI's human resource development facility, the TTDI Skill Development Center.

To recognise its efforts, METI has certified it as a JIM. From April 2021, TTDI JIM will be inaugurated in the TTDI Skill Development Center, the 15th accredited Japan-India Institute for Manufacturing.

